The overwhelming response from readers to my request for bedtime prayers reinforces my belief that children are innately spiritual and remain so until adults take their natural faith away from them. Bedtime is the perfect time to renew and confirm the fundamental belief of all religious traditions, namely that we are not alone in the universe. We are accompanied and we are protected by God.

Of course, life provides us with ample evidence that life is fragile and vulnerable. God does not promise us lives that escape dangers. God promises us a life where we do not have to face dangers alone. God promises us that even if we die, death is not the end of our spiritual journey. God promises us that we will not be separated forever from those we love. These beliefs are not what we know to be true. These beliefs are what we trust to be true. Science is about knowledge. Faith is about belief. Science can bring us to what exists. Faith brings us to what could exist. Science leads to human intelligence. Faith leads to human hope. Both are needed for human flourishing in our broken world.

Let us have one last look at bedtime prayers.

From my dear mother, “ANGEL OF GOD, MY GUARDIAN DEAR, TO WHOM GOD’S LOVE ENTRUSTS ME HERE. EVER THIS DAY BE AT MY SIDE TO LIGHT AND GUARD TO RULE AND GUIDE, AMEN.” — (From H in Shippensburg, PA).

“WE’VE COME TO THE END OF ANOTHER DAY — HEAR US, OH LORD, TO THEE WE PRAY. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE BLESSINGS WE SHARED AND KEEP US IN YOUR LOVING CARE .”

I followed this prayer with a litany of God Bless — everyone and anyone was included in this and varied day to day.

Thank you for your wonderful writings and sage advice. You ( and Father Tom) have been a steady reassurance in my life for a very long time.

Be well.

And God Bless. — (From L)

You made a comment concerning a prayer submitted from “C in Wisconsin” that it seemed to be missing a line the rhymes with “too”. You are correct, it was! This is how I remember that prayer. “FATHER IN HEAVEN, HEAR MY PRAYER. KEEP ME IN YOUR LOVING CARE. BE MY GUIDE IN ALL I DO, AND BLESS ALL THOSE WHO LOVE ME TOO.”

The line I highlighted is what was missing, although I confess I enjoyed your version of “whahoo schooby dooby do”. Thank you for your wonderful God Squad articles! — (From E)

Not long ago, I discovered a bedtime prayer for grown-ups. It’s used in the Episcopal Compline service (or night prayer), but is attributed to St. Augustine of Hippo. It refers to “Lord Christ”, but I would think that non-Christians could simply say “Lord God”, and it would still be compatible with most faiths. Here it is:

“KEEP WATCH, DEAR LORD, WITH THOSE WHO WORK, OR WATCH, OR WEEP THIS NIGHT, AND GIVE YOUR ANGELS CHARGE OF THOSE WHO SLEEP. TEND THE SICK, LORD CHRIST, GIVE REST TO THE WEARY, BLESS THE DYING, SOOTHE THE SUFFERING, PITY THE AFFLICTED, SHIELD THE JOYOUS, AND ALL FOR YOUR LOVE’S SAKE. AMEN.”

As someone who has nursed my entire family through their terminal illnesses (I’m now the last one left), I have seen my share of difficult nocturnal struggles. In the silent watches of the night, it’s easy to feel alone, and this prayer reminds me that God never clocks out, and we are never truly alone. All the best, always, Rabbi. Thanks for all you do. In peace. — (From C)

I know I’m getting into this conversation late, but I remembered that someone gave me a different version of “NOW I LAY ME...” IT WENT “NOW I LAY ME DOWN TO SLEEP, I PRAY THE LORD MY SOUL TO KEEP. GUIDE ME SAFELY THROUGH THE NIGHT, WAKE ME WITH THE MORNING LIGHT.”

It seemed a kinder and gentler way to say that prayer. — (From S and many others, a prayer that fixes “Now I lay me down to sleep…”)

The prayer I say now which I find comforting and which gives me a feeling of hope. “PRAISE GOD FROM WHOM ALL BLESSINGS FLOW, PRAISE HIM ALL CREATURES HERE BELOW, PRAISE HIM ABOVE YE HEAVENLY HOST, PRAISE FATHER, SON AND HOLY GHOST.” — (From M)

Back in the ’50s, growing up on First Street, we said “now I lay me down to sleep” followed by God bless (names). With four kids it took a while. My Mom had to leave the room and left Dad to finish with my brother. He blessed a whole lot of neighbors and my Dad finally said, “Are we about finished up here?” to which my brother replied, “No, I am only on Second Street.” My Mom loved telling this story. She lived to be 96. — (From H in West Palm Beach, FL)