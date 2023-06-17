Q: You have written about Passover and Easter miracles, citing the plagues of Egypt, the splitting of the Red Sea, and (for Christians) the resurrection of Jesus. One might add that we witness small miracles every day — in a sunrise, the spontaneous healing of a child, or a sudden unexplainable turn of events.

I have often wondered why we have not experienced anything as dramatic as the parting of a sea, turning water into wine, walking on water, or feeding scant loaves and fishes to multitudes. Are there any modern-day blockbuster miracles you can think of? Thank you for your always inspiring responses. — (From C)

A: IF there are no “blockbuster miracles” today it could be because of a teaching of the ancient rabbis, (Hebrew) ayn somchin al ha nes, “Do not rely on miracles.”

What the rabbis had in mind I believe is that miracles are a double-edged sword. They are dramatic and uplifting but they are also morally debilitating. Miracles can have a depressing effect on our moral initiatives. If we are in trouble and we simply sit back and pray for divine intervention, then we may not act on our own to confront the problems we face. Praying to God for strength to confront our challenges is spiritually uplifting. Sitting around waiting for God to fix our broken lives without our participation is spiritually enfeebling. Perhaps this is why God has scaled back heavenly special effects in our time. Also, remember that even the big-time miracles in the Bible did not have the effect God or Moses or Jesus intended.

After all the miracles in the Exodus from Egypt the people immediately complained to Moses that life in desert freedom was harder than life in Egyptian slavery, and Jesus was rejected by many even after the resurrection.

Listen to the words of Rev. Phillips Brooks (1835-1893) who figured out the problems of the big-time miracle:

A MiracleDo not pray for easy lives;

pray to be stronger men.

Do not pray for tasks equal

to your powers; pray for

powers equal to your tasks.

Then the doing of your work

shall be no miracle, but

you shall be a miracle.

Every day you shall wonder

at yourself, at the richness

of life which has come to

you by the grace of God.

The other way to view miracles that goes beyond yearning for seas split down the middle and boats with every kind of animal in it is to focus on the intimate beauty and power of small miracles.

What makes something small a miracle is that it does not require suspending the laws of nature. This is a great advantage to small miracles. Gigantic miracles that require us to believe that the laws of gravity suddenly do not apply present religious people with rational minds a stark choice. Either we believe in science or we believe in religion and in such a choice science almost always wins out. However, a small miracle offers us an opportunity to see God working in our life in a way that gives us hope and does not require us to use only part of our brain for faith.

A physician who performs a lifesaving procedure at just the right moment is a little miracle. The birth of a beloved child is a little miracle. A teacher who encourages you to pursue a passion that becomes your career is a little miracle. A friend who introduces you to a stranger whose soul turns out to be made of the same stuff as your soul is a little miracle. A person who forgives you when there is every reason not to is a little miracle. A child who appears at your doorway at just the moment when you feel that your family ties have weakened fatally is a little miracle. Anything that brings you hope is a little miracle.

These events and these people are not supernatural and their ties to God are not immediately evident, but they all form a divine embrace of our needy souls. None of these little miracles lead us out of Egypt, divide the sea, or bring us through the desert to a promised land, but they are enough for me. I hope they are enough for you too.

Einstein said it best, “There are two ways to look at life. One is as though nothing is a miracle; the other is as though everything is.”

Write to me and tell me about the little miracles that have changed your life.

God bless us one and all.