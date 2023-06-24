Q: Every heartbeat, all 110,000 each day is a modern miracle. Meeting your spouse for the first time is a modern miracle. Each time a car accident is averted is a modern miracle. Finding relatives you never knew you had is a modern miracle. Considering the thousands of years they have sustained us, our sacraments are modern miracles. That’s just to name a few, but when I think about it there a millions of them! — (J from Florida)

A: Amen, brother. The question however remains, “Who shall we thank for our many miracles?” For me God is the only worthy source of praise and thanks. Good luck just does not go far enough.

Q: I thank you and the late Fr. Hartman for your God Squad column. I have enjoyed reading it for many years. In your “Modern Miracles?” column you write, “IF there are no ‘blockbuster miracles’ today, it could be because of a teaching of the ancient rabbis, (Hebrew) ayn somchin al ha nes, ‘Do not rely on miracles.’”

Another possible response to the reader’s question is that there is no credible evidence supporting the view that the “blockbuster miracles” described in the Bible actually happened. This is a simpler explanation for why we don’t witness such miracles today. Taking this view doesn’t rule out the existence of what you call “small miracles” in this column and “God winks” in other columns, or the importance of fostering appreciation for the many blessings we enjoy in our lives each day. With gratitude for your writings. Shabbat Shalom. — (From Rabbi J)

A: Dear J, I do agree with you. Forcing religious folk to believe in supernatural miracles results in a divided mind. The Jewish theologian Martin Buber wrote, “A miracle is just a natural event reported by an overly enthusiastic observer.” However, I do believe that God can and does intervene in the world by performing little miracles that do not violate the natural order.

I believe that these are truly acts of God and not just simple twists of fate. I do not pretend to know why God intervenes in one person’s life but not in another’s. What I do believe is that we do not earn miracles and we do not deserve miracles, but we are surrounded by them nonetheless, and our thanks to God are the very least we can do in gratitude.

The only passage I have ever written that went viral was this one from an old column, “Thank you, God, for allowing me to see your blessings, and to live a life of gratitude and charity, as a way of honoring my debt to your loving kindness.”

Q: I have no siblings so I have no nieces or nephews. In 2011, while visiting Frankfurt, Germany, one of my roommates at hostel was a college student. She accepted my invitation to dinner and we enjoyed each other’s company. When I arose the next morning, my last day there, she had left to get to her classes. I left her a note wishing her well with her studies, along with a chocolate bar and my business card, never imagining that I would see her again. One morning in 2016 — five years later! — I opened my email to find a message from her inviting me to visit her. I did that year and we became great friends. Since then, I visit her every time I go to Germany. I love her very much like the niece I never had. This was truly a miracle for me. — (From D West Palm Beach Florida)

A: As the great theologian Mick Jagger taught about miracles, “You can’t always get what you want. No, you can’t always get what you want. But if you try real hard you just might find, you just might find that you get what you need.” Oh, yeah.

Q: I really enjoyed your column, which I read even though religion generally doesn’t interest me. Every day I make a point of noticing something beautiful in the natural world. A flower, trees, my dog’s eyes, an insect, anything. Most of the time it’s on my brief walk to work. Today, I saw a mother duck and ducklings. And if there’s no one close by, I’ll often say “Look at you! Beautiful!” I have definitely been influenced by the romantics. It always lifts my spirits and grounds me at the same time. — (From E)

A: Nature’s wordless beauty is the proof of a myriad of miracles as the Psalmist realized and it is all done wordlessly, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” (Psalm 19:1-3)