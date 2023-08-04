Two problems have emerged with organ donations that I want to raise with you, dear readers. The first is the problem that in certain communities of faith there is a deep and unspoken resistance to organ donation.

I have a doctorate in philosophy with a specialty in medical ethics and have served on Jewish medical ethics committees. I can say with embarrassment that, to put this simply, we Jews do not support organ donation as we should.

Here is a recent email from a transplant physician on Long Island:

Q: The column about organ donation is particularly timely, and that it should be published in Newsday here on Long Island. NY State has the lowest number of registered donors/capita and the longest wait lists in the USA. There are no religious contradictions, which is very important. May God Bless You for publishing L.’s letter from Appleton, Wisconsin. Thank you!” – (From Dr. L)

A: L does not specify Jews as the problem in NY, but the size of the Jewish population in NY state and what I know about traditional Jewish fears of mutilating a corpse (Heb: nivul ha met) and the command for speedy burial fills in the blanks for me. Let me personally appeal to my Jewish readers, particularly, to register as an organ donor and let your wishes for organ donation be clear to your family. The rabbis taught that one who saves a single life is like one who saves the entire world. Your body can save many worlds, even after death. Organ donation is a clear and towering mitzvah.

I am happy to say that attitudes among orthodox Jews are beginning to change,

Q: I enjoy your columns and have done so for many years. In your column “Money and Burials, Organ donors and Life,” you indicated that, “other concerns involve the belief in Orthodox Judaism that all a person’s organs and limbs should be buried in their grave”. While I agree that this is so, according to Jewish law, organ donation has become, and is becoming, acceptable in the modern Orthodox community. I am a member of the Orthodox Jewish community and should you wish to refer to Orthodox Jewish sources, they are readily available.” – (From N)

A: Another problem with another minority community affects the ethics of organ donation. We read in a recent report by Catalina Ramos Hernandez in Latino News that “Hispanic Latinos are among the groups that most need transplants, but often don’t get the lifesaving operation because they lack the resources to obtain post-transplant medications needed to maintain the transplanted organ and their life.

The Illinois Transplant Fund, founded in 2015, aims to increase access to organ transplants by targeting the inequity of health insurance access. In Illinois, 16 percent of adults with incomes below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level are uninsured. This impacts low-income individuals, the working poor, and people of color. The ITF focuses on increasing access to health insurance for qualified Illinois residents listed for organ transplants. “The transplant center(s) said, “We are willing to do the surgery for free, but the problem is the medications that they (patients) need to take for life and they are extremely expensive,” recalled Ramos Hernandez in outlining the social problem. “Sometimes three, four thousand dollars a month.”

For eligible patients, ITF assistance covers 100% of the monthly health insurance premium for the insurance plan selected by the patient. After three years, ITF works with each transplant recipient family to transition the responsibility for their insurance needs to the patient by reducing ITF support gradually, unless a patient remains unable to contribute due to financial hardship. To date, no patient has been removed from ITF support who could not afford his/her own insurance.

Like orthodox Jews, more Latinos need to become organ donors.

“Although the Hispanic-Latino population is among the groups that most need transplants, they are among the most reluctant to register to become donors. We (Latinos) need to donate more,” said Ramos Hernandez. “Whether it is a lack of education or lack of willingness is still in debate.”

She believes one of the main barriers to Latinos becoming organ donors is a need for more diversity in the medical field, and that a culturally sensitive approach to engaging with potential Latino organ donors is needed.

We all need to choose life, even in death.