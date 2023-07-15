I am enjoying the flood of emails on the cremation controversy (or if you prefer, “Turning Mom into Mulch.” However, I still do not understand what is driving the pro-cremation point of view. Since “follow the money” has always seemed to me a prudent investigatory strategy, perhaps it is true that cremation is significantly cheaper than in-ground burial. My research did not support this conclusion, but then I received this email from B:

“I too am not a fan of cremation, but disagree with you on one point, cost. My brother struggled with alcoholism for most of his adult life. In the end, he committed suicide. Unmarried, unemployed and my mother had been in a nursing home for years, that left myself and my siblings to cover the cost of his funeral. We chose cremation because it saved us a couple thousand dollars for the casket, the cost of the burial vault for the casket and we were able to bury the urn in the plot assigned to him, which my mother purchased for all of us and our spouses after my dad’s passing. We gave him a final goodbye at a funeral that cost us around $8,000 vs. the usual $14,000. In the future, I fervently hope that choosing cremation over in-ground burial isn’t an option I have to choose for a loved one because of financial concerns.

– Sincerely, B (avid reader of your column)

A: May God comfort you, dear B. My experience of over 50 years of burying people has taught me that there is a great deal of flexibility in funeral costs for in-ground burials. Plain caskets, no burial vault and other cost-saving decisions can bring in-ground burials much closer to the cost of cremation. In your case, you still had to pay the cemetery to bury the urn. However, I hear you and I am deeply saddened that following tradition was so much more expensive than surrendering to budgetary considerations.

Here is an email from C in Gainesville, Florida, that shows how people can take control of funeral costs, protect the environment, and still honor the ancient and sacred tradition of in-ground burial.

“Rabbi Gellman, I have been a reader and enjoyer of your columns for many years. Your past couple of columns regarding end- of-life body choices have been very interesting, both thought-provoking and clever. You’ve probably already heard about this by now, but here in my town of Gainesville Florida, we created one of the first green burial cemeteries. There are quite a few of them across the country now. The green burial process is very organic, no embalming fluids or coffins, generally just a shroud. It is a special place, with loving volunteers and staff, and many members of our community have already chosen their plots. There is also a specifically Jewish section. The green burial allows a place to have a ceremony, a place for visitors to come, and gifts or remembrances to be placed on the grave, only if they are organic, like flowers or stones. So, the decomposition process happens much faster and without any disruption. Thus a much quicker transformation to mulch occurs. Best of both/all worlds, perhaps?

Thanks for all you do.”

A: What has impressed me most about the emails I have received is how many people really do want to be buried in the earth. This note is from A and C,

“Dear Rabbi Gellman, Please accept a brief note of appreciation and thanks for your beautiful and meaningful response to a reader who asked about cremation. As devout Catholics, your reflections on the Jewish tradition of reverence for our created bodies … a gift from God … resonated deeply with us, who agree that cremation is an insult to our Creator. Thanks for your firm faith and defense of human dignity.”

Let me close this week with a charming email from M in Kenosha, Wis., that brought a smile to my face, even though this is obviously a grim topic:

“Dear Rabbi Gelman, I agree with your list of reasons for preferring burial to cremation, and it is more complete than what occurred to me. I’ve been to many funerals where only an urn is by the altar, and it always is a little bit of a letdown or anticlimactic to me. To give you a little chuckle, when I was very young, maybe 4 or 5, my parents were talking about cremation versus burial, and I must have asked them what it meant. My Dad gave me some sort of explanation. I burst into tears and said something like: “Mom and Dad, I don’t want you to be creamed!” I probably had a vision of something looking like oatmeal.”

And so, dear readers, let us all resolve to add an 11th commandment…

“Thou shalt not cream thy parents.”