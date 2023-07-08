My column last week defending in-ground burial definitely touched a spiritual nerve among many of my dear readers. Most were appreciative of my full-throated defense of traditional Jewish and Christian in-ground burial practices.

Q: Dear Rabbi Gellman, Is cremation more acceptable nowadays? I was taught in the Jewish religion if you are buried your soul has a chance to go to Heaven after death within a day or up to a year. I know my mother’s soul went to Heaven within a day after passing away, but my soul will take a little longer. I hope Anonymous will take this into consideration before making a definite decision about cremation or burial. If you are cremated your soul will burn up also.— (From C in Melville, NY)

A: I am not aware of any Jewish or Christian teaching that our souls will burn up with our bodies if they are cremated. It would be odd to find such a teaching since our souls are not comprised of material elements and thus could not be consumed by earthly fires. There is, however, a modern Jewish anti-cremation argument that has arisen after the Holocaust. Because the bodies of millions of Jews were turned to ashes in Hitler’s crematoria, it seems like an insult to their memory to continue to cremate the dead today.

There is another reason why both Judaism and Catholicism oppose cremation that I did not include last week. It is the belief in the resurrection of the dead at the end of time (Hebrew: techiat ha-meitim). Because of this belief that the dead will rise again there was a belief that our remains ought to be included in one grave, including any severed limbs from our lifetime. This way at the time of resurrection our souls could just slip back into our bodies that had been resting in our graves.

I am not a fan of cremation but I am also not a believer in bodily resurrection. If I am resurrected, I would like to be brought back to life in Father Tom Hartman’s body.

As non-traditional end of life rituals become more accepted and more popular, there were some dissenters to my in-ground boosterism. Here is an odd one, but since I saw a piece recently on “CBS Sunday Morning” that highlighted this particular new funeral practice that is neither in-ground burial nor cremation I wanted to comment on it. I call it “Turning Mom into Mulch.”

Q: I understand your comments, “In-ground burial returns the body to the earth totally after about a hundred years, brings full circle the act of divine creation of the first person.” You must have some opinion on the new method that speeds up this very process in a natural way, “Human Composting.” What more could one’s end bring to a new beginning in and amongst the organic soil and all the wonder it can provide to trees, flora, and food alike? Regards. — (From S in Farmingdale, NY).

A: My first thought is that burial is what we do to our dear ones whose memory we never want to lose. Composting is what we do to our garbage whose memory we definitely want to lose. Confusing garbage and grandpa just seems wrong to me.

There is also to my mind a misplaced utilitarian impulse in the practice of human composting. Dead bodies are not an underutilized plant fertilizer. Rather, they are the sacred remnant of our sacred souls and as such ought to be shown the respect we reserve for all of God’s creation. Reverence is not a utilitarian act.

The point of cemeteries is to set apart places of death from places of life. The point of composting is to feed places of life. Confusing the two is spiritually corrosive.

I think the creation of human beings was a miracle. I think that growing plants and keeping them fed and watered is a sacred task of growing things. I just cannot get myself to the place where I view human composting as a new form of Miracle Gro.

I am a supporter of in-ground burial and not a supporter of cremation because:

The former is more ecologically sound. Cremation uses tons of energy and releases particulates into the environment.

Burial gives the living a place to visit and honor and remember the dead.

Cremation is not really much less expensive.

The disposal of the cremains is problematic. Keeping ashes at home is creepy. Spreading ashes is illegal and dividing ashes is insulting.

In-ground burial has been a tradition for thousands of years and it is praiseworthy to sustain it.

Cemeteries are serene places of reflection and meditation on lives lost and love remembered.