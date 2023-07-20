Writing this column for almost three decades with, and now without, my pal Father Tom Hartman has been a life-changing opportunity to teach and to learn.

One of the main things I have learned is that with every opinion I state I run the risk of hurting the feelings of a dear reader. My defense of in-ground burial has been widely supported by my readers but, obviously, it could be seen as a hurtful rejection of the feelings of readers who have chosen cremation for their loved ones…

Q: Dear Rabbi Gellman, as a Christian, I have loved your articles (and Tom's) for many years. Last week’s and this week’s articles not so much. I think your opinions on cremation have hurt a lot of people, including yours truly. My dearly beloved was cremated. What inherent virtue do you possess that entitles you to be so critical? Who among us possesses all wisdom to know what happens to us after we die? You, of all people, should apologize for casting such doubt on cremation, and be more open to various thoughts and ideas on the subject. "Dust to dust" no matter how it's done! PS: Cremation is lots cheaper.” – (From D)

A: Dear D, I am sorry. I endorse any spiritual decision made by anyone with a loving and pious heart. If cremation worked for you, God bless you and comfort you. My intention is not to discern God’s will but to help our will choose a path in life and death that will add to human spiritual flourishing and therefore I have some deep concerns about what cremation does to us, not what it does to God.

I worry that the dead are being deprived of a place to rest in peace. Why do people worry that cemeteries take needed land when the chances are that if they were not a cemetery those few peaceful acres would probably just be home to a new burger joint or nail salon. Can’t we make room in our commercial lives to set aside a few acres to just honor the dead?

I worry that people don’t visit graves anymore. Before the Jewish holidays, we would go visit grandpa and grandma’s graves. It was part of what it meant to our family to welcome in a new year, and on those visits I learned of stories about their lives that I had not known before and I placed a small stone on the headstone and in doing so I felt like I had a role to play in the chain of love and memory that bound my family together.

I worry that some people choose cremation not because they are spiritually drawn to its symbolism but for the simple reason that it is cheaper. I am not denigrating financial concerns, believe me, but at the end of a well-lived life it does seem to me that most families can scrape together the few hundred dollars that separates the cost of cremation and in-ground burial. We pay for extra undercoating on a new car, can’t we just give our loved ones what we once called a “proper burial”?

But I do not want to seem callous to the financial distress of my readers. Some have written to me of new ways to reduce the cost of in-ground burial for those whose only reason to choose cremation is financial.

Q: Thank you for your words of wisdom every week. I agree with what you wrote last Sunday regarding in-ground burial. I wanted to add that the traditional methods are not ideal for the environment and that green burials seem to make a lot more sense. Green burials are now being offered at some cemeteries and funeral homes for those who would like to skip the embalming chemicals and the non-biodegradable coffin (though it has been found that formaldehyde manages to seep into the ground). A loved one's body is treated with care and scents to maintain it for a day or two before burial in cloth or placed in a wicker basket or any other container which will biodegrade to allow the body to decompose naturally. When I talk to people about my "death plan," they are always surprised at this green burial option and are usually intrigued.” – (From J in East Northport, Long Island)

Or here is another hybrid option that melds in-ground burial with cremation…

Q:You have left out an option. Burial of cremains. I have planned to bury my cremains in my family plot at the cemetery, with a regular headstone. I am using the '2nd right of interment', which allows a casket AND 1 urn in a single plot. So, I get a place for people to come and pay respects or do genealogy research. I don't have to buy a separate plot.” – (From V)