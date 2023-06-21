The "Independent Living Supports" pilot program is projected to begin sometime in July after passing unanimously through the Kenosha County Board June 20.

"The purpose of this grant is to be able to support people (seniors) to live independently in their home," Rebecca Dutter, director of the division of aging, disability and behavioral health sciences, said. "So people who are eligible would be folks that are 300% or less of the federal poverty level."

Dutter said the individual also couldn't reside in any long-term facility or be in a long-term care program to be eligible.

Zach Stock, district 11, said up to 500 seniors or those with a disability will be able to qualify for the program. Kenosha is one of 14 counties that received the opportunity to have the grant.

"With this, they (individuals part of the pilot) will have up to $7,200 in a 12-month period to spend on expenses that would keep them safe in their home," Dutter said. "Examples of those would be if they needed to modify a bathroom to be able to independently take a shower."

Dutter said anybody over the age of 60 under Wisconsin law is considered a senior. She said those individuals under the age of 60 would have to have a qualifying diagnosis that would consider them "disabled" to meet the qualifications of the grant.

"This is an opportunity for us to be able to serve a group of folks that we have not been able to in many years," Dutter said.