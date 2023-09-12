The Sharing Center will hold its commemorative Annual Fundraising event in honor of its 40th Anniversary at Wilmot Mountain Resort's Snow Tubing Hill Thursday at 5 p.m.

This event will feature live music, delicious small bites from area restaurateurs, a whiskey and cigar bar, and various exquisite auction items and raffles. Tickets can be purchased for $50 at https://www.thesharingcenter.net/40years.

“We are incredibly grateful and inspired by the generosity that has fueled our work since 1983. A dream by Kathy and Rick Fors to serve their neighbors blossomed into what we are today: a crisis and resource center serving the 200 square miles of rural Kenosha County," said Executive Director Sharon Pomaville. "We are only here because of their dream and the support from neighbors like you. I think that deserves recognition (and a little celebration!)."

This event is possible thanks to sponsors, including Coleman Tool, MKMR LLC, Witt Family Foundation, Rustoleum, Snap-on, Freedom Fireworks LLC, and over 70+ additional sponsors. The Center welcomes other sponsors: information can be found on the 40th Anniversary website.

Since 1983, The Sharing Center has been a beacon of light for the most vulnerable neighbors in western Kenosha County.The Sharing Center is western Kenosha County’s crisis and resource center offering food, resources, and assistance to those in need. The many resources they provide include housing, food insecurity, children’s services, employment assistance, domestic violence support services, senior services and veterans assistance.