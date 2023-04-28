Three community leaders who died in 2021 and 2022 were honored Friday by the City of Kenosha during Arbor Day commemoration programs.

Those honored included Irene Santos, Bruce McCurdy and Arthur “Nip” Landry.

The city opened Arbor Day observations with the planting of an oak tree in honor of Landry at Wolfenbuttel Park, 5901 Third Ave. Programs continued with the planting of a sugar maple in a honor of McCurdy at Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave.; and the planting of a beech tree in honor of Santos at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.

Arthur “Nip” Landry

Arthur A. “Nip” Landry, age 87, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born in Canon City, Colo. on Jan. 31, 1934, and graduated high school in Bremerton, Wash., and received his PhD from Greeley, Colo. From 1952-1960, he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Sigma Chi International Fraternity and Blue Key National Honorary Fraternity.

Landry was dean of students and a professor with Carthage College from 1973 to 2005. He served on the Kenosha Common Council and Kenosha Public Museum Board. He enjoyed watching sports, kept abreast on history and loved spending time with family and friends.

Bruce McCurdy

Bruce McCurdy, 83, of Kenosha died on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born on June 5, 1938, in Kenosha and was educated in the schools of Union Grove. HE served in the U.S. Army. He was a small business owner for McCurdy’s Marine.

McCurdy served on several city boards and commissions, including the Harbor Commission, Airport Commission, the Redevelopment Authority, the City Plan Commission, the Police and Fire Commission, the Ethics Board and the Civil Service Commission from 2019 until the time of his death. He also served on the County Community Program Board from 1982-1989.

His hobbies included photography, fishing and hunting and he was very active in Ducks Unlimited and the Pollard Gallery, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Irene Santos

Irene Santos, 91 of Kenosha, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was born in Crystal City Texas, on April 5, 1931.

She was a member of Hermanas Hispanas Auxiliadoras of Kenosha and L.U.L.A.C of Kenosha. She was also a long-time executive director of the Kenosha Spanish Center. She was very supportive of local businesses that benefited Hispanic families.

Arbor Day has been celebrated in the United States since 1872. In Wisconsin it is celebrated on the last Friday in April.

Friday’s events marked the 41st consecutive year that Kenosha has been recognized as a member of Tree City USA, through its progressive forestry policies and programs. The National Arbor Day Foundation sponsors the Tree City USA program.