Timothy Kleinke, 53, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of methamphetamine, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Timothy Kleinke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Police: Two heavyset, mask-wearing men sought in burglary attempt at Pleasant Prairie home Tuesday wanted in similar Janesville incident
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking two suspects who attempted to pry open the back door of a home in the 8700 block of 83rd Place T…
A 30-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly burglarizing a home and neglecting her children.
The Kenosha Drug Operations Group arrested a 54-year-old Kenosha woman Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant that yielded cocain…
UPDATED: Kenosha Police Department investigating early Sunday morning homicide; not seen as public safety threat
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 60th Street.