On July 12, 1909, the house of Representatives joined the senate in passing the 16th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)

In 1543, England's King henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.

In 1812, united states forces led by Gen. William hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (however, hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.)

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the army Medal of honor.

In 1965, the Beach Boys single "California Girls" was released by Capitol Records.

In 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, new Jersey, over the police beating of a Black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed a measure creating the Congressional Budget office. Former White house aide John Ehrlichman and three others were convicted of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Daniel Ellsberg's former psychiatrist.

In 1984, democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

In 1991, Japanese professor Hitoshi Igarashi, who had translated Salman Rushdie's "The satanic Verses," was found stabbed to death, nine days after the novel's Italian translator was attacked in Milan.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton, visiting Germany, went to the eastern sector of Berlin, the first U.S. president to do so since harry Truman.

In 2016, with hugs and handshakes, Bernie sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton for president during an appearance in Portsmouth, new Hampshire.

Ten years ago: homeland security secretary Janet Napolitano announced her resignation. A train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed and crashed outside Paris; at least six people were killed and dozens injured. NAS leaker Edward Snowden emerged from weeks of hiding in a Moscow airport, meeting with Russian officials and rights activists. The Texas senate passed sweeping new abortion restrictions, sending them to Gov. Rick Perry to sign into law after weeks of protests and rallies that drew thousands of people to the Capitol.