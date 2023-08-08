Jan. 26, 1952—July 25, 2023

BEACH PARK, IL—Tom Sokal, 71, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep, after a long illness, on July 25, 2023. He was born January 26, 1952 in Kenosha, WI.

Tom’s life was surrounded by his God given talent of music. He played several instruments including guitar, keyboard, piano, organ, and accordion. He also played in three different bands with three different types of sound. He played for a rock & roll, country, and a praise band.

Tom worked at the Chrysler Corporation for 30 years in Kenosha, WI as a Millwright before retiring.

Tom loved to garden, travel, and dance. He also occasionally enjoyed woodworking. He loved spending time with his beagles, Minnie and Tater, and all of the daily walks they would take.

Tom is survived by his wife, Joann D. Sokal; son, Brian (Karen) Smith; granddaughter, Kari Smith; siblings: Patricia (Loren) Keating and Kenneth Sokal; nieces and nephews: Lauren (Ryan) Keating-Irvine and Christopher Keating; and cousin, Robert Postorino.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Regina and Andrew Sokal.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Amyloidosis Cancer Association at amyloidosis.com (Multiple Myeloma) and//or The Cancer Wellness center of Northbrook, IL at cancerwellness.org.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 824 N. Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60087. Followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.