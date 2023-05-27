Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

He’ll also check your feet: Close-toed shoes are required, because the tours often include walking through the breweries’ production facilities.

Carrano will also make sure no one is drunk before the tour starts. (“It doesn’t happen often,” he said, “but we don’t allow ‘pre-gaming’ before we start.”)

City Brew Tours Milwaukee visits a rotating list of small craft breweries that have partnered with the new tours.

Up to 14 guests can take a public tour in the 15-passenger van. If you want to book a private tour for more people, that can be arranged, too.

As a bonus, everyone gets to wear a lanyard. Just like you’re backstage at a Taylor Swift concert.

“The tours are designed to be casual, fun and informative,” Carrano said.

Besides the closed-toe shoes requirement, there’s one other absolute rule: There’s no drinking in the tour van. Never! What about later? Yes, tour participants can purchase beer to take home.

Lay some knowledge on us, Ken!

City Brew Tours Milwaukee isn’t just a fun way to visit some lesser-known Milwaukee area breweries, it’s also a chance to increase your beer IQ.

“Beer is ancient,” Carrano explained while driving between breweries. “It’s at least 10,000 years old.”

And where there’s beer, there’s somewhere to gather and drink it.

“Taverns might be just about as old as brewing,” Carrano said. “A beer receipt from ancient Iraq was recently discovered.”

Macedonia is the “first known brewing culture,” he said, “and they even had a goddess of brewing. In a way, beer started civilization because you had to get people together to grow the grains and brew the grains.” (Also, it’s not good form to drink alone.)

The ancient Egyptians were party-hearty types too, he said.

“They had 36 different types of beers, for daytime, nighttime and holidays. The pharaohs even had brewing equipment buried with them.” (In case a kegger breaks out in the afterlife.)

Beer is also responsible for the pyramids in Egypt. “The slaves who did all the work were paid in beer and were given a gallon a day,” Carrano said. “It took some 230 million gallons of beer to build the Great Pyramid of Giza.” (And you thought aliens did all that work! Turns out, it was one long, strenuous happy hour.)

By the time the Middle Ages rolled around, brewers were “trying different flavorings, like herbs and roots, for their beer,” Carrano said.

Beer was also a great way to boost attendance at religious services.

“The church controlled the beer,” he explained, “and you had to join the church to get beer.”

Later, hops was added to beer, for flavor and to help preserve it.

The pilgrims brought beer to the New World — it was safer to drink than other options — and, in the 1700s, “ the British Empire was going strong,” Carrano said. “They were shipping beer to India for the British Troops there, and it was a long trip. They discovered using lots and lots of hops preserved the beer. That’s how we got India Pale Ale.”

Carrano also gives an extensive history of the beer industry in Milwaukee. Suffice to say, you’ll get acquainted with the five beer barons and how marrying a rich widow was often the key to building a brewing empire.

On the road

Carrano — who does not drink at all during tours — does all the driving, and each tour visits three or four small breweries, with either a meal or a snack included, depending on the tour.

At each stop, four beer samples are offered to tour participants, along with a visit to the production facilities.

Carrano has partnered with 11 Milwaukee area craft breweries. On our tour in late April, we visited Ope! Brewing and Perspective Brewing in West Allis and Raised Grain in Waukesha.

Inside Ope! Brewing Company: This brewery, which opened in July 2022, is extremely dog friendly, judging by the row of water bowls along a back wall and the several canines who were present when our tour stopped here.

Carrano took us in the production area, where he explained the brewing process, from the bags of malt, to the gleaming metal mash tubs. There are wooden barrels, too, for going old-school with brewing.

One of our tour’s samples here was a Peach Cobbler Sour, selected by Carrano because two of the people on our tour (myself included) are not beer drinkers.

“You said you like sours,” he explained, “so we have a sour here, which is also a really good beer.”

Yes, you could smell the peach, and one person on the tour even bought some to take home.

Other samples ranged from a “hazy” India Pale Ale to a “dry hop” beer.

Inside Perspective Brewing Company: Two brothers started this brewery, Carrano said.

“They bought the building in 2020 and opened in 2022,” he said. “It’s also a soccer bar and opens at 9 a.m. Saturdays with free ham sandwiches during English Premier League games.” In keeping with that theme, one of our tour samples was an English Brown Ale.

At tiny Perspective Brewing, “you learn that size doesn’t matter when it comes to beer,” Carrano said. “The process remains the same, whether you’re brewing millions of gallons or a small, experimental batch.”

While Perspective Brewing is small inside, the venue does have an extensive backyard area.

Inside Raised Grain Brewing Company: The bustling Waukesha venue was hosting a fundraiser when we visited, so we couldn’t tour the production facilities, but this was also our lunch stop, so we did get to eat.

“We include food to offer food-and-beer pairings,” Carrano said. “And, it’s good to get some food into the tour, so people don’t get too liquored up.”

Beer samples here included Guitar City Gold, a lager named for Waukesha’s own Les Paul; Driftwood, a porter; and an IPA called Naked Threesome.

Overall, Carrano hopes his tours deliver “an educational, entertaining and VIP experience.”

Getting to meet cute canines and cheer for our favorite soccer team? That’s just a bonus. Or, in this case, a beer chaser.