Trevor-Wilmot third grade classes sat on the edge of their seats in the gym Monday afternoon while they waited in anticipation for a very special announcement they were promised.

As students waited with bated breath, Talented and Gifted Coordinator Pamela Sorensen announced Gabriel Fox as the winner of the Wisconsin Doodle for Google Student Contest.

A cheer erupted from Fox’s classmates only seconds after the announcement echoed through the gym.

“This is unbelievable,” Fox said. “It’s surprise. I didn’t expect it at all.”

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12.

Students are encouraged to create their own Google doodle for the chance to have it featured on the Google homepage, in addition to a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 tech package toward the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program for the school with the winning student.

This year’s theme is “I am grateful for...” and Fox won with a taco-themed doodle titled, “You Are Always Happy When You Eat Tacos.”

“We’re really proud of him, and funny story is that he actually did it the night before it was due,” said Gabriel’s mother Pangkong. “But he came up with this idea himself and we’re really proud of him.”

To help Gabriel Fox win the overall competition and become one of five national finalists, members of the public will have to vote for his design by visiting https://doodle.google.com/d4g/ May 18-25.

Of the five finalists, which will be announced in late May, one design will be chose to be featured on the Google homepage for a day.

“This is the first year we’ve done this, and we’re always trying to find more artistic and creative opportunities for our students,” Sorensen said. “I think a lot more kids are inspired to enter.”