A new one million-square-foot Uline warehouse is set to open this month in Bristol, adding to the company's existing Wisconsin distribution center in Pleasant Prairie.

The warehouse facility, 10322 140th Ave., will be staffed by more than 150 employees. They will join Uline's current Kenosha County workforce of more than 3,500 associates, according to the company.

“Uline has sustained more than a decade of double-digit growth, allowing us to expand our operations to meet nationwide customer demand with new facilities across the country, as well as in our home state of Wisconsin,” said Gil De Las Alas, Uline’s chief human resources officer. “We’re proud to continue our growth in Kenosha County through the addition of new facilities, property and talent on the Uline team.”

The Bristol warehouse will be Uline's 13th in Kenosha County. Construction is ongoing for another Uline warehouse, the largest in its network, a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha County set to open 2025.

Ahead of the new Pleasant Prairie warehouse facility opening this month Uline will host a hiring event at 12354 Uline Way on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. The company is filling 115 warehouse positions and 30 customer service positions, with some of those positions being bilingual Spanish roles.

“We’re investing in growing our footprint and our employee base,” De Las Alas said. “You can see that Uline is committed to our community, providing new, stable career opportunities for our neighbors.”