Matt Lepay has a new partner in the University of Wisconsin football radio booth, and it’s a familiar face for both him and Badgers fans.

Mark Tauscher, whose playing career at UW included serving as one of the starting offensive linemen during Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1999, will serve as color commentator alongside Lepay, UW announced Thursday.

Tauscher, 46, has been the third man in the booth for UW home games for more than a decade, joining the Badgers’ longtime crew of Lepay and Mike Lucas. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh informed Lucas in May that Lucas’ contract with Learfield, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for the UW athletic department, would not be renewed for the 2023 season.

"The energy around this upcoming Badger football season is electric and I'm excited to be a part of the soundtrack of Wisconsin football along with the legend Matt Lepay this fall," Tauscher said.

Tauscher has been active in the Wisconsin sports and business community since his NFL career ended in 2010, including a run with Lee Sports Wisconsin Packers reporter Jason Wilde on ESPN Radio’s “Wilde & Tausch” that made its debut in 2016.

"There is a tremendous amount of excitement and energy around our football program right now and this is another element for Wisconsin fans to be excited about," McIntosh said. "Tausch is a Badger through and through and brings a perfect combination of football knowledge and media savvy. He has developed into a true professional in the broadcasting world and has the perspective of a former Wisconsin football player and Packer legend that our fans will enjoy. I'm excited about all the ways he'll be able to engage with our fans and bring an inside look at our football program."

The Auburndale native joined the Badgers as a walk-on in 1995 and played sparingly until earning a letter in 1998. He was pondering whether to spend his senior season playing for Youngstown State, an FCS program, when he was spotted by Jim Hueber and other UW coaches at the Kentucky Derby, drinking mint juleps and smoking a cheap stogie as the story goes.

The UW staff didn’t realize Tauscher had any eligibility remaining. Barry Alvarez asked him to return to the Badgers and compete for a starting spot at the right tackle position.

There were big shoes to fill at that spot, both literally and figuratively. UW was trying to replace Aaron Gibson, a 6-foot-6, 370-pounder who was a consensus All-American and first-round pick in the NFL Draft while helping the Badgers win a Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl the previous season.

Tauscher won the spot and started on a line that included McIntosh at left tackle, Bill Ferrario at left guard, Casey Rabach at center and Dave Costa at right guard. Look closely and you can watch Tauscher driving an Iowa defender backward as Dayne scoots past them during a 31-yard run that made Dayne the NCAA leader in career rushing yards at the time.

"Tausch, congratulations, we're excited to have you," UW football coach Luke Fickell said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "I've been trying to look up some things on you. I know I played against (McIntosh in '96) and I think I heard you were on that team. I don't really remember seeing you in the game, but hopefully you're more memorable on the air than you were when I played against you."

Dayne, Tauscher and the Badgers ended the season in style: UW won the Big Ten — and Rose Bowl — for the second consecutive season.

“This year's been great,” Tauscher said leading up to that 41-3 win over Iowa in the regular-season finale. “Getting a chance to start and play a lot, the team's doing well, and then the shot at breaking the all-time record is icing on the cake. That's something special.

“This is college football history. If you can be part of something great, you want your name associated with that. I think it will be something that will always be great to me.”

Tauscher had an 11-year career with the Packers after being drafted in the seventh round in 2000 and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2018. He appeared in 134 games, starting 126, before a shoulder injury early in the 2010 season landed him on season-ending injured reserve for Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV run.

"For more than a decade, Mark has been a terrific addition to our broadcasts of home games," Lepay said. "Tausch's combination of intelligence, sense of humor and love for the Badgers makes him a perfect fit."