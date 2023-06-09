University of Wisconsin football will play Minnesota and Iowa each season, but that’s about all that will stay the same in the Big Ten Conference’s new scheduling format starting next fall.

New conference commissioner Tony Petitti announced the league’s new schedule system and unveiled home and away opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on a Big Ten Network broadcast Thursday afternoon. The new model nixes the division setup the conference has had since 2011, and the top two teams from the new 16-team league will face off for the Big Ten title game at the conclusion of the regular season. The changes were brought about after last summer’s announcement that UCLA and Southern Cal would be joining the Big Ten starting next season.

UW will play Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue at home in 2024, and Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and USC on the road. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date. The Badgers take on Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and USC at Camp Randall in 2025, and travel to Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA.

"I think the first thing is just preserving some of the matchups that are important to Big Ten fans and to the members institutions," Petitti said on BTN, "making sure those matchups continue, understanding that goes beyond just one or two schools.

"I think the second really important thing is, especially with the integration of USC and UCLA and bringing them into conference, is just being able to see more opponents more frequently is really important when you think about the integration and bring everybody together. Just having that rotation, I think it really connects everybody when you're gonna get and rotate through opponents very quickly."

The 2024 game at USC will be the first time UW plays in the famed LA Coliseum since 1980.

The Badgers are one of five teams with two rivalry games occurring annually, and the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will continue to be the most-played matchup in college football. All Big Ten squads besides Penn State have at least one annual game. Iowa is the only team with three annual games, facing Minnesota, Nebraska and UW each year. Every conference pairing will take place at least twice in a four-year span, once at each member school's home stadium, starting in 2024.

Petitti said there could be tweaks to the model after 2025, but said it was built "to endure" and the rotation of opponents should fit schools' desires.

UW’s nonconference matchups against Western Michigan, South Dakota and Alabama in 2024, and Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee and Alabama in 2025 aren’t expected to be affected by the new format.

The Big Ten’s division model drew criticism because three of the conference’s top teams — Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State — were in the East Division and it was seen as unbalanced. No West champion won the league title since the East-West format came to be in 2014.

One casualty of the new format will be the Badgers’ annual matchup against Nebraska, which was made into a trophy game in 2014. UW has won eight consecutive meetings against the Cornhuskers and maintained possession of the Freedom Trophy since its inception.