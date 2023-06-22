Non-native phragmites or common reed (Phragmites australis), is a tall, perennial grass that can aggressively establish along low, wet areas and displace native plants, alter wildlife habitat, block recreation access, and increase fire risk.

Originally from Europe, phragmites was likely introduced to the United States in the 1800s through ships’ ballast water. It has since spread across the US, including southeastern Wisconsin where it thrives in disturbed, nutrient-rich wet areas, such as roadside ditches, shorelines of lakes, exposed lake beds, streams, marshes and wetlands.

Phragmites can grow up to 20 feet tall and is characterized by long, blue-green stalks, and feather-like plums ranging in color from silver to purple to brown depending on the season.

Impacts of phragmites

In summer months, phragmites grows quickly into tall, dense stands that shade out and displace native plants often used as nesting and foraging habitat for fish, birds, and amphibians. The grass can also change nutrient cycles in wetlands by restructuring food webs and can alter hydrology by slowing and drying out wetlands.

Phragmites can also be a public safety concern when dense stands obstruct sightlines along roadways. Root growth can damage infrastructure like stormwater drainage, irrigation ditches and asphalt. The plant can also block waterfront views and reduce access for boating and swimming.

From fall through early spring, dead stands can become highly combustible and increase fire risk to surrounding properties.

Phragmites spread

Every fall, plumes produce hundreds to thousands of seeds per stalk that wind and water can transport to new locations. Seeds are further spread if soil containing seeds is moved by tires or recreation equipment. Seed dispersal is responsible for the long-distance expansion of the plant.

Phragmites primarily reproduces vegetatively by producing below-ground rhizomes and above-ground stolons. These creeping rootstalks produce shoots and root systems that contribute to its aggressive nature. The rhizomes form a maze-like mass underground and can grow up to six feet per year. If rhizomes become fragmented or cut from the plant, they can send out new roots and shoots resulting in a new stand of phragmites.

Prevent the spread

Avoiding activities near phragmites, such as moving, dredging or disking the earth can reduce its spread. These activities can cause fragmentation and equipment can carry seeds to new sites.

When hiking or participating in any other activity that travels through patches of phragmites, remove and clean plants, seeds and mud from boots, gear and pets using a boot brush.

How to treat phragmites

Phragmites treatment requires long-term management and resource allocation to be successful. Effective control requires multiple treatments using a combination of control methods. Herbicide treatment is recommended as the primary control method to be used in conjunction with prescribed fires, mowing, and flooding. These treatments provide multiple stressors to the plant needed to suppress and kill it. Contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information about how to treat phragmites, including permits for using herbicides.

For more information about preventing phragmites and other aquatic invasive species in Southeast Wisconsin, contact Scott McComb at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu.