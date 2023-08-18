Luke Fickell couldn’t sleep the night before he began his first training camp as the University of Wisconsin football coach.

He chalked it up to some nerves. He was about to start a big week, moving the first seven days of preseason work for the Badgers off campus for the first time in years, and it marked his first true season as the coach of a Big Ten program.

“There's an anxiety,” Fickell said Aug. 1, “but I think anxiety, for me, is good. It's a motivator.”

Perhaps anxious is the best word to describe the entire Wisconsin football program, one that’s been on edge in one way or another for about 11 months since former coach Paul Chryst was fired. The hiring of Fickell — and the passing over of Badgers legend Jim Leonhard that corresponded with that move — was followed by a number of events that stoked fan excitement and intrigue into the program.

Hiring offensive coordinator Phil Longo and bringing the Air Raid offense to Madison represented a seismic shift in philosophy. Fickell bringing his defensive coordinator from Cincinnati, Mike Tressel, with him to install their 3-3-5 scheme also inspired interest. Fickell and the new Badgers staff followed those moves with a run of transfer recruiting never before seen at Wisconsin, spring practices that spawned fascination in how the new could blend with the existing and a strong summer on the recruiting trail. More than 95% of season-ticket holders renewed their seats, and more tickets than ever were sold during the program’s early-bird period this winter.

The Badgers have been anything but boring since Fickell arrived, and that might be the biggest change of all as the program enters the 2023 season.

Wisconsin for decades has been proud to be known as a low-drama, blue-collar program. Barry Alvarez brought that mentality when he took over as coach in 1990, and it has been at the center of Wisconsin’s identity since. Fickell isn’t looking to change that — he’s got the same values of hard work and sacrifice on which Alvarez and his coaching tree set the foundation of the Badgers program. Fickell’s aim is to adjust the on- and off-field presentation of that character.

Fickell’s vision, departure though it may be for the Badgers, is welcomed by his players.

“Traditionally, I'd say, we wanted a game where we get up early, and then we can allow our defense, (opponents are) gonna have to work to get back in the game and we can run the ball to get the clock running down,” said Tanor Bortolini, a junior offensive lineman and Kewaunee native who’s watched the Badgers his whole life.

“And so now I think it's more of, we're going to try to put up as many points as we possibly can and hopefully that's enough for our defense. Just going down scoring consistently, I think it's going to be a lot more high-scoring games than Wisconsin fans are used to, but I think it should be something that they should be excited about. It'll be a lot more high-flying, a lot more big plays, and that's what makes football exciting.”

Sophomore receiver CJ Williams only knew about Wisconsin through being recruited by former receivers coach Alvis Whitted. The five-star prospect had the Badgers among his top 10 schools but ultimately landed at Southern Cal. He was part of the wave of transfer additions that will be instrumental in getting the new-look Badgers offense off the ground.

As an outsider, he saw holes in the way Wisconsin used to do things.

“I do feel as Wisconsin sometimes had a very, I don't wanna say boring, but very predictable playstyle,” Williams said. “So I think with the new offense and new players that we have, and also the old players as well, we're gonna have an opportunity to be very explosive, be very exciting. And I think that's intriguing. Because at the end of the day, you want to go out there and win football games, right? But you want to also put on a show while you do it for the fans. So playing in that offense gives you the opportunity to do that.”

Coach Fickell sets tone for Badgers

Two responsibilities Fickell has in his position simultaneously pull him in opposite directions.

His nature, he says, is to stay “under the rock” and shut out all things that aren’t football and prepare for what’s ahead — the next game, the next phase of the offseason, the next recruiting event, etc. That work ethic has been key to his ascent in his profession.

But there’s a growing need to be visible and accessible as a college football coach at a major program like Wisconsin. These teams and the name, image and likeness collectives that support them need money to fund the deals that not only keep athletes at schools, but help attract new ones. The coach being the front-and-center spokesperson of the brand has a value that Fickell is finding.

Fickell said he learned more about his role as the face of the program during a fundraising event in California this summer.

“You meet some of the former players out there and they talk about how they follow the program via social media and all the different things,” Fickell said. “Then I have a great reminder of why you do some of these things and why it's really, really important to, not just for your program, but also for the guys. So I realize how important those things are to continuing to not just generate energy, but making sure people, especially those former guys and guys that don't live around here, can get a good glimpse into the program.”

A YouTube search of Fickell’s name returns a bevy of national podcast and radio show appearances this offseason, with about half a dozen emanating from Big Ten football media days in July. Fickell being one of four new coaches in the Big Ten Conference is part of his appeal for these interview requests, as is his history at Ohio State and Cincinnati, and the simple fact that he’s a good speaker and guest.

Chryst had the same inclination about media appearances as Fickell and preferred the limelight be on the players. Chryst was accommodating of side interviews and requests from local media, but he wasn’t as prone to put himself out there nationally, according to multiple staffers who were with the program during Chryst’s tenure.

Senior defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens sees merit in both coaches’ approaches because they’re authentic to who they are. He was asked about seeing Fickell on national platforms speaking about the Badgers.

“Oh, it's really cool,” Mullens said. “It's just a different perspective that we've never gotten before. It's definitely really cool to see him like that because, like I said, I've never really experienced that before. Coach Chryst and him are very different, different philosophies, different style of coaching — both really good, obviously — but it's just a different perspective.”

Badgers change their formula for success

Maema Njongmeta didn’t like the question at first. The fifth-year senior linebacker has poured too much of his soul into Wisconsin to hear it be called boring, even if the query was about the national opinion of the program.

“People can think what they want to think,” Njongmeta said. “And I'll say like this, there's a million ways to skin a cat, and our old way … we weren't skinning the cat right, I guess, the old way. So we got a new way and another opportunity to win games and do it right.”

That new way is Longo’s up-tempo, passing-oriented offense and Tressel’s aggressive, varied defense. Wisconsin’s formula of a strong running game backed by a stout defense has been effective. Wisconsin has had just two losing seasons since Alvarez’s 1993 team broke through and won the Big Ten and Rose Bowl. However, that style appeared to have reached its ceiling in recent years — Wisconsin’s 60.6% winning percentage over the past three seasons is its lowest in a three-year span since 2001-03 (51.3%).

The wave of new systems at Wisconsin helped land three of the four highest-rated quarterback recruits in program history (Nick Evers, Braedyn Locke, Tanner Mordecai); two of the highest-rated receiver recruits in program history (Bryson Green and Williams); and more out of the transfer portal. Wisconsin also secured a commitment from four-star 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, whom the previous coaching staff was recruiting as well.

An enthusiastic recruiting staff and investment in social media staff that started under Chryst and continued under Fickell is part of Fickell’s wider plan of promoting the school and tenets of the program. It’s noticed by the players, even if they see the challenges in doing so.

“It's hard,” linebacker Jake Chaney said. “I think we were, back in the day, our values, it's tough to get them out there because we weren't a rah-rah program. I still don't think we're a rah-rah program, but new style of offense, new style of defense, people attract to that. And I think it's going to cause people down in Florida, people down in Georgia, down in Texas, realize what's going on here.”

Chaney, a South Florida native, says he was brought up in the sport by “old-school football guys” like his father, James Chaney. James admired how Wisconsin leaned on toughness and had success even when the opponent knew the run was coming. That respect was instilled in Chaney, but he admitted that for most of his childhood he couldn’t point out Wisconsin on a blank map.

Mordecai grew up in football-obsessed Waco, Texas. He didn’t know much about the Badgers outside of some of its stars.

“Older, pro-style offense, not a lot of throwing the ball, great defense,” Mordecai said about his perception of Wisconsin. “Russell Wilson. Any of the running backs come to mind, as well — Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball. Those guys definitely come to mind. But besides that, I didn't have a great understanding of especially what Madison was about or the culture, which I now understand and I'm so happy to be here.”

Fickell’s recruiting staff is casting a wider net nationally, and his on-field coaches are revamping how the Badgers play. That combination is hoping to make Madison a destination where more than just running backs, offensive linemen and linebackers want to go.

But that desire is predicated on winning. A flashier offense won’t mean much in recruiting if the Badgers’ results don’t change for the better. That’s the challenge in front of this group of players and coaches — win and prove Wisconsin can make the schematic changes needed to compete in today’s college football.

It’s a gamble to bring in as many new players as Fickell and his staff did, but perhaps that was needed to spark change from within. The new guys aren’t saddled with what used to be, and the returners are dedicated to embracing change in the pursuit of victory.

Whatever happens, it won’t be boring.

“We’re going to win the country over, the team we have this year,” senior transfer cornerback Jason Maitre said. “I think we’ve got a lot of talent. We're an explosive team, we’re a fast team. … I know they've been good in the past, but I know this team that I'm on right now and me being here at Wisconsin, this team I've seen this spring and the team we went through summer workouts with, we’ve got a really good team. They’re just gonna have to wait to see.”