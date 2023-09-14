RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and ArtRoot will unveil the design work of two UW-Parkside students on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Racine.

A brief history of the project and future projects will be shared, and the featured poets will recite their poems.

ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine No. 5 unveiling party is 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1111 Washington Ave. Street parking will be available.

ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine No. 6 unveiling party follows, from 2:30 to 3 p.m., at 3801 Blue River Ave. Street parking and parking lot spaces are available.

Wall Poems of Racine No. 5 features an excerpt from Marcie Eanes’s poem "Sing." UW-Parkside student David Davison created the design. Building elevation drawings were provided by Bob Yuhas of RPY Architecture. Building owner Natasha Evans offered the building to be painted.

Wall Poems of Racine No. 6 features an excerpt from Linda Flashinski’s poem "The Arts." UW-Parkside student Andrea Mickelson created the design.

Both murals were painted by Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Company. Building owners Ed and Sharon Trudeau offered their building to be painted.

Wall Poems of Racine is an ArtRoot project, in partrnership with UW-Parkside and other community partners. The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a student from an advanced graphic design class at UW-Parkside.

Each year, a poetry selection committee made up of local writers selects several poetry excerpts from Racine poets and provides them to graphic design students in a community-based learning course at UW-Parkside.

Building owners with a wall in good condition who are interested in having a wall poem painted on their building should email ArtRootRacine@gmail.com. To learn more about this project and to see step-by-step photos for each wall poem, visit artroot.org/wallpoems.

The wall poems program is supported by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding was received from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation.