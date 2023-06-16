Raphael Dunn arrived in Madison last weekend with a critical eye.

The three-star safety was looking to poke some holes into what he thought of the University of Wisconsin, its football program and its city. He knew he liked the new coaches from their interactions in the past, but Dunn was getting closer to choosing where he wanted to play college football, and he didn’t want emotions to dictate such an important decision.

But his official visit last weekend — highlighted by time spent on a boat on Lake Mendota and nighttime excursions with his fellow recruits and their host players — made his pick much easier.

“Wisconsin was No. 1 in my eyes,” Dunn said this week, “but you know, they still had to not mess it up. But they did a really good job. And it wasn't like they pushed me to commit, it was like, ‘Well, if nothing is going wrong, why not?’ And I really tried to find things that I didn't like about it so I didn’t commit, but I really couldn't find anything wrong and everything ticked my boxes, you know? It was just like, ‘Yes, do it.’”

Dunn gave the Badgers his verbal commitment Sunday morning and announced the decision on social media that evening. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound defensive back told UW director of player personnel Max Stienecker at dinner last Saturday night that he planned to commit but wanted to keep the news quiet for the time being. Dunn spoke with safeties coach Colin Hitschler and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel at breakfast on Sunday and told them he would be joining their units.

But there was one more person to tell — UW coach Luke Fickell, whose team has been on a hot recruiting streak this month. Dunn met with Fickell on Sunday and the coach was still in sell mode, telling stories and chatting for about 20 minutes before opening the floor to Dunn.

“I thought that was the sign to commit,” Dunn said, starting to laugh as he recounted the story. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, I really love the recruits and the coaches,’ and he was like, ‘What?’

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to commit.’ And then he's like, ‘Why didn't you do this at the beginning and save us 20 minutes?’”

Dunn is a rare body type for a safety, but the Badgers have a role on their defense that appears will be a good fit for him. The dollar position — a hybrid safety-linebacker slot Tressel likes to move around the formation and use to create different matchups around the defense — was a significant factor in Dunn joining the program.

“That was one of my boxes to check, like having a position that I feel comfortable in,” Dunn said. “They said that if I get too big, I can go down to linebacker. If I stay the same weight, I could keep at the dollar position, according to personnel.

“I'm very versatile in the sense that they can move me anywhere.”

Dunn’s highlight film from The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey displays his quick decision-making and the ability to turn and run with receivers in the slot. Perhaps more importantly for his future at UW, he clearly enjoys hitting opponents.

Asked to describe himself as a player, Dunn told a story from his youth days about opposing teams not wanting to face him.

“I brought so much energy to the defense that it sparked all my teammates to want to hit and want to just play the best that they could,” Dunn said. “So that's where I draw my inspiration, is inspiring my other teammates.

“And that's why I play — to boost everyone else and to give them inspiration.”

With his recruitment finished, Dunn is excited to get back to just playing the game. He described tough phone calls with other coaches he’d come to like during the process, and how the longer his recruitment lasted the more he wanted it to be finished.

“My back has been lifted from all the weight,” Dunn said. “I am so happy that it's over and I really feel like I belong at a school that I really like and I don't plan on switching that anytime soon.

“A lot of people have been congratulating me and I've been congratulating the fellow recruits. It’s fun to just feel a part of the family. That's really why I committed, because I felt like, not accepted, but I felt wanted. I want to inspire others to come here as well.”