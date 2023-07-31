The summer of 2016 was a whirlwind in recruiting for the new coaching staff of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

A one-week stretch resulted in five players giving nonbinding verbal commitments to coaches Tony Granato, Mark Osiecki and Don Granato. It brought the total over the first four months to 12, including three who signed to join the first-year roster.

The landscape is different seven years later as new UW coach Mike Hastings and his staff have started their recruiting efforts. Early commitments are out after a 2019 NCAA rule change. Movement through the transfer portal has provided an avenue toward faster roster turnover.

The first four months of the Hastings era has produced two commitments plus four incoming transfers who are joining the team this season.

The annual start of a new recruiting cycle is Tuesday — and it will offer an indication of how the Badgers will move forward with a coaching staff that has been known to look for older players.

Since 2019, NCAA coaches haven't been able to have recruiting conversations with prospects until Jan. 1 of their sophomore year of high school and haven't been able to make verbal offers until Aug. 1 before their junior year.

Hastings said the Badgers will be making pitches to some players on Tuesday but there's a deeper look taking place. He said the recruiting philosophy being installed at UW involves a "substance-based process" of finding the right fits for the team and the school.

"We want to continue to broaden our foundation, recruiting-wise," Hastings said. "And I'm not talking just birthdate, but geographically. And the more information that you have, the better decisions you make."

The volume of commitments early in Granato's tenure eventually needed to be viewed through a different lens in terms of how many actually joined the team. One of the three who planned to arrive in the first season, defenseman Philip Nyberg, wasn't admitted to school and went to UConn instead.

Three of the nine whose pledges were for future seasons also didn't end up at UW.

Many of the top targets for the first two seasons of the Granato era already were committed in that first summer, so the new staff was largely looking down the road. The first four months produced nonbinding commitments from defensemen K'Andre Miller and Ty Emberson for year three and forwards Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark for year four.

Forward Mathieu De St. Phalle, who along with Lindmark is still with the team as it transitions from Granato to Hastings, was part of that initial 12 recruits but didn't join the Badgers until Granato's fifth year.

The NCAA rules changes in 2019 didn't give Hastings the same opportunity at UW to recruit young, but it's not clear he would have been given the recruiting activity he and associate head coach Todd Knott had at Minnesota State.

The average age at commitment for the 33 players who joined the Mavericks from 2018 to 2022 was 19 years, 3 months. There's a sense Hastings and Knott will be able to be more involved with the younger players who are receiving first-day offers at UW than they were at Minnesota State.

"There's also a balance in taking what we learned at Minnesota State and our philosophy of building a team, not necessarily just building a team of prospects every year," Knott said after he was hired at UW in April. "I think you've got to have a little bit of both with that, with some of those young prospects. But you also have to have some guys in there that are culture driven, leadership wise.

"I know we got beat up always for, you're old. No, there's a philosophy being just good hockey players and good human beings. So that's going to be the one thing we look at as much as good hockey players, the character side of it on making sure who we're bringing into this great university."

Hastings brought Knott with him from Minnesota State because of familiarity and shared experiences, and the start of their recruiting efforts at UW had similar undertones.

Three of four transfers — forwards Christian Fitzgerald, Simon Tassy and David Silye — played for them at Minnesota State. They heavily recruited the fourth, forward Tyson Dyck, to play for the Mavericks before he initially chose UMass.

Their first two recruits for a future season also had a connection to Minnesota State. Forward Gavin Morrissey signed with the Mavericks while Hastings and Knott were there but asked to be released after the coaching change.

"The coaches at Mankato were a big part of my decision and my desire to go there," Morrissey said. "And when they left, obviously, it wasn't the same situation anymore. And it just wasn't really looking like a great fit for me."

Defenseman Jack Phelan committed to Hastings and Knott at Minnesota State last September, then changed his plans to include UW after he plays for Sioux Falls in the United States Hockey League next season.

"I felt a really good connection with them," Phelan said.

Morrissey, whose United States Hockey League rights are held by Fargo, said Hastings and Knott did what other coaches didn't during his recruitment: Look beyond points and put value on his play away from the puck.

"You want to play for someone that values you and that appreciates what you do," Morrissey said. "And that's what kind of drew me to them."

Phelan said he took two things out of being recruited by Hastings and Knott: They're honest people and they build relationships.

"I remember the first time coach Knott called me," Phelan said. "I was nervous. It was early in my recruiting phase. But he's just easy to talk to. Sometimes being on the phone with these coaches, they're a little harsher, not super personal. But he was super easy to talk to and just a guy that I wanted to play for right away."

Hastings said his staff, which also includes assistant coaches Nick Oliver and Kevin Murdock, is still finding its way in recruiting at UW. So, to some degree, is every NCAA hockey coach in striking a balance of traditional recruiting and transfers.

A stable base of UW players for which he credited Granato has allowed Hastings to be more deliberative in the process, he said.

"Do we have to make sure we understand what's coming in the future? Absolutely," Hastings said. "There are building blocks for what's going to happen after this year. But I'm trying to make sure we stay as patient as we can with our own group so we can make decisions with as much process involved for next year in our future as a program."