Braedyn Locke’s smarts on the football field are never in question.

When his coaches and fellow University of Wisconsin quarterbacks are asked about his, the intelligence Locke brings to the position is the first thing mentioned. But that football IQ is why the mistakes that plagued Locke’s performance early this training camp are perplexing.

Locke’s miscues — five interceptions during 11-on-11 periods in the eight practices open to reporters, and another three picks dropped by defenders, by Lee Newspapers count — were more a product of poor decision-making than inaccuracy. Locke had one of his better practices this week at Camp Randall before they were closed to media, and he said keeping a consistent attitude has been the key to working through those misfires.

“You watch the film, you address it, and you try to learn from your mistakes,” Locke said. “We are all going to want plays back and have things happen and that aren't good for us, for the offense, things like that. But ultimately, you just want to grow from it. I think all of us, myself and everybody, that's our goal. And so when you're able to do that, you come out better from those things.”

The redshirt freshman from Rockwall, Texas, came to UW this offseason, the last of a trio of transfer quarterbacks that reshaped that position group. He spent his freshman year at Mississippi State under the tutelage of the late Mike Leach, a mentor for Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo and one of the forefathers of the Air Raid offense UW has installed. That experience gave Locke a leg up on most of the quarterback room in terms of understanding the offense and helped him hold onto the No. 2 quarterback spot throughout the spring.

His rocky showing during training camp led to more second-team reps for Myles Burkett, the lone holdover from last season’s QB room, and fellow redshirt freshman transfer Nick Evers. But Longo voiced confidence in Locke, a player he recruited out of high school.

“It's one thing to make mistake in addition class,” Longo said, ‘it's another thing to make a mistake in trigonometry, right? And that's kind of where he is. So the things that he does, it's advanced, it's down the road, it's more progressive and then we're challenging him every day. And he answers the call most of the time and his mistakes are not the simple things. His mistakes are some of the more progressive things that we're trying to do.”

Locke spent extra time rewatching film and taking Longo’s advice. He wants to be a process-driven quarterback, meaning making decisions and having sound reasoning for doing so, even if those choices end with a successful play. Longo's version of the Air Raid has a wider variety motions and shifts, and the run game is more expansive, so there's a good deal asked of the quarterback pre- and post-snap.

UW coach Luke Fickell said keeping Locke from dwelling on errors is important.

‘Obviously, he's hard upon himself,” Fickell said, “but he's another one of those guys that’s a constant learner. He's a guy that you’ve got to kick out of the office. So I know he's hard on himself, but I know he has the confidence in himself to continue to grow. And to me, that's the key.

“At that position in particular, everybody's got an opinion, everybody sees (your play). Your ability to move forward is really critical. I think that's what we'll learn from today, we had a couple of picks today, too. And it's OK, right? It's all a part of the process of growing and learning. We don't play tomorrow. We’ve got to find ways to get better at it, but it can't steal your confidence. That's where I think with him what I've seen the most is even though he's had maybe a day or two where he’s throwing (interceptions), it hasn't affected him in the long run.”