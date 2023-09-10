PULLMAN, Wash. — Blending colors is the only way to create the different hues that make a painting beautiful.

Phil Longo, a skilled artist on top of being the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive coordinator, knows this. But he also is aware that mixing together too many colors results in an unappealing brown that can’t be reversed.

That’s essentially what the Badgers have been through two weeks of the season — an ugly result of a melding process. It’s capable of some good things, but clearly it’s a team in the throes of a massive operation to pull together the best parts of what was and what the new coaching staff wants to be.

That was evident in the Badgers’ 31-22 loss at Washington State, which marked the first time a Power Five nonconference opponent had visited the Cougars in 25 years. Wisconsin looked disjointed, with procedural penalties on both sides of the ball and a lack of consistency leading to a 24-6 deficit until a comeback effort in the second half.

“It’s a work in progress,” Wisconsin receiver Skyler Bell (five catches, 44 yards, one touchdown) said. “Everybody’s new to this offense. We have to come ready to work. … I think with our concepts and principles, we have to adjust on the fly because what you see on film, when you get into the game, defenses will change things up.”

The Badgers’ offensive overthrow, led by Longo and his version of the Air Raid, was one of the most jarring moves made across college football this season. Finding a way to take Wisconsin’s bread-and-butter rushing attack and using it as the base of Longo’s system sounded on paper like the perfect marriage. It’s still early to make judgments, but the faults in merging those styles showed against the Cougars.

Wisconsin (1-1) netted just 90 yards rushing after piling up 341 against Buffalo in Week 1. It was a reversal of how the team looked against the Bulls, when the passing game failed to make many plays. The Badgers struggled to rush against the Cougars last season too, but Wazzu (2-0) took away running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi to a degree that didn’t seem possible with the changes made to the offense. Mellusi gained 49 yards on 12 carries and Allen 20 on seven. The pair combined for just one run of 10 or more yards.

Allen and Mellusi weren’t made available to reporters following the loss, nor were any offensive linemen, but coach Luke Fickell said it was a full-team effort in failing to run the ball effectively.

“We can't put ourselves in those situations where we can't play to our strengths a little bit better,” Fickell said. “So I look at it as a whole. It's not just we didn't run the football offensively, we didn't defensively didn't play well enough to put us in some situations in the first half to allow our guys to be a little bit more methodical and pound the ball if we needed to.”

Wisconsin got rolling offensively in the third quarter, using senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s arm and his experience in a spread-style offense to attack some of the holes in Wazzu’s secondary. He finished with 278 yards passing and a touchdown on 25 of 40 passing. Bell said the Badgers expected more single-high safety coverages but got mostly two-safety and quarters coverages. That forced Wisconsin to be selective in how it attacked downfield, and the staff adjusted by working the middle of the field between the linebackers and deep safeties.

Mordecai made his best play thus far as Wisconsin’s QB when he evaded pressure from his left, rolled that direction and fired a pass to Bell for a 16-yard score late in the third quarter. Wisconsin failed to convert the ensuing 2-point try — an option pitch to Mellusi — but appeared to have taken back the momentum after falling behind.

Two iffy calls by the officials went against Wisconsin that hurt its chances to complete the comeback. The first was a sack by James Thompson Jr. that possibly was a safety but instead was ruled down at the 1-yard line, then a fumble by Mellusi on the next possession was ruled Wazzu’s ball despite a delayed reaction by the refs and an unclear replay. But the Badgers still missed a chance to win despite their poor start and those tough breaks.

“We didn’t finish today,” Mordecai said. “That’s it. What else is there to say?”

The challenge of blending defensive styles also is playing out, with Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel trying to take what already was a strong unit and give it another dimension with some different looks. Tressel uses more man coverages than his predecessor Jim Leonhard, and the growing pains in the secondary are stark.

Wazzu had six plays of more than 15 yards through the air, all of which came in the first half. Cameron Ward threw for 212 yards on 20 of 32 passing, and receiver Lincoln Victor had a 39-yard pass on a trick play that set up a touchdown. Multiple plays saw wide-open receivers after a man-coverage assignment had been missed.

Limiting explosive plays was one of the strengths of Leonhard’s defenses at UW, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta believes that a lack of fundamentals is at the root of those issues.

“Eye discipline,” he said when asked how the Badgers can cut down opponents’ big plays. “Tackling, leverage in space. There’s great opportunity to get better.”

There also were issues with simple things like substitutions against Wazzu, which employs a fast, no-huddle offense, particularly after gaining a first down. Wisconsin was flagged twice for an illegal substitution, though both were declined, and had to burn a timeout to avoid another. Fickell said he and his staff had to do better in not trying for late subs against an offense like Wazzu’s.

Finding the right mix on both sides of the ball was bound to create some tones that Wisconsin would want to change. But as safety Hunter Wohler said, time for experimentation is up, and the Badgers have to reject the idea that their issues are acceptable because of the new schemes.

“We’ve had since January to get the new systems,” said Wohler, who tallied his second double-digit tackle game this season with 13. “I think that doesn’t really play a factor in where we stand as a team. We’ve done this stuff since January. We know this stuff like the back of our hand. It just comes down to when we get on the field and executing.”