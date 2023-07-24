The University of Wisconsin system announced the selection if the 2023-2024 Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars, including:

Anna Cook, University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire in Chemistry and Biochemistry; Damar Kovačević, University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire in Political Science; Kimberley Reilly, University of Wisconsin- Green Bay in History, Cord Brundage, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse in Comparative Animal Physiology; and Kate Evans, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse in Recreation Management.

Also, Eugenia Turov, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse in Chemistry and Biochemistry; Megan Orcholski, University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee in Communication; Hilary Snow, University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee in Honors College with Art History and Asian Studies; Lisa Shreibersdorf, University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh in Literature; Maria Franshaw, University of Wisconsin- Parkside in Mathematics; Hilary Rasmussen, University of Wisconsin- Parkside in Communication; and Ganapathy Natarajan, University of Wisconsin- Platteville in Industrial Engineering.

Also, Sarah Strange, University of Wisconsin- Platteville in Theatre; Chris Holtkamp, University of Wisconsin- River Falls in Plant and Earth Sciences; Erik Kline, University of Wisconsin- River Falls in English; Lauren Gantz, University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point in Multiethnic Literature, Postcolonial Literature and Women's and Gender Studies; Sarah Ross, University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point in Theatre Design and Technology; and Erica Ringelspaugh, University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point in English.

Also, Kenneth Mullins, University of Wisconsin- Stout in Business; Vivek Singhal, University of Wisconsin- Stout in Engineering; Joshua Stangle, University of Wisconsin- Superior in Mathematics; Jennifer Vogler, University of Wisconsin- Superior in Educational Administration; Rashiqa Kamal, University of Wisconsin- Whitewater in Finance; and Courtney Wilt, University of Wisconsin- Whitewater in Special Education.

The program allows UW faculty and teaching academic staff an opportunity to collaborate with other teachers from across the UW system throughout various disciplines.

The participants of this year's program come from the UW system's 11 comprehensive universities and University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee.

The fellows and scholars must demonstrate excellent teaching skills and have a curiosity about student learning to be nominated by provosts.

The program began mid-June and will culminate with a research presentation at the annual spring conference on Teaching and Learning in Madison.