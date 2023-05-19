Viola Jean Borum, 49, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
What was once known as Central High School District of Westosha is now officially Westosha Central High School following a unanimous vote by t…
Two Kenosha parents face criminal charges after police responded to their house for a report of possible child neglect and found “unsanitary c…
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.
Thousands from across the region visited Kenosha’s two large fresh markets Saturday as they opened for their outdoor seasons.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.