A report from Social Security gives the average remaining years expected prior to the death of that person of that age over the course of his or her remaining life. For example, a man now 80 has a life expectancy of 7.74 years. At 82 he will have 6.77 years and at 86 will have 5.07 years. This is Biden's situation. Say what you will about Biden's performance, probabilities from the Social Security population don't look too bad. (Thanks to the Kenosha Public Library reference.)