What an amazing tribute to Frank Germinaro that was given by the Kenosha Pops Concert Band (July 26) under the direction of Craig Gall and Kathy Ripley, the beautiful vocal song by Sandy Wade and special message given by his daughter, Andrea Yenter.

The program consisted of so many beautiful songs made so special by touching and informative comments given by Mr. Greg Berg, plus his vocal contributions.

I knew Frank and was his dietician before he got his first kidney transplant, and have been with him for years with Society's Assets. He holds a special spot in my heart.

I am sure so many people like myself are grateful to him and his lovely wife Janet for all they have done for our community.

We all are truly blessed to have the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, a wonderful group to donate to.

Mary Jane "MJ" Haugaard-Lippert, Kenosha