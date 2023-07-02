With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, there will be some things now missing from two of the city's cemeteries: the flags honoring the men and women who served this country have been removed.

To the credit, respect and integrity demonstrated by the board members of the Green Ridge cemetery, the flags remain.

Besides the ludicrous "rules" posted throughout St. George and St. James cemeteries, there is also a list posted on the wall of the St. James office. It states that the flags will remain from Memorial Day 'til after Flag Day, when just a little over two weeks later, this country celebrates the Fourth of July.

So it seems that showing homage to those who have served has its limits! I find this to be shameful and quite honestly... sad.

Ronnie Roscioli-Greco, Kenosha