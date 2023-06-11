I don't understand the talks about cuts to the programs for the middle class and the poor when the immensely rich and the corporations have had tax cuts under the Reagan, the Bush and the Trump administrations.

Many years ago, the top tax rate was 90% and the economy did well. Where we need to find the funding to lower the debt is by bringing the tax rates up for the immensely rich and the corporations; not up to 90%, but to 70%.

The immensely rich are not paying their fair share now. Shouldn't we look for funding to lower the debt from the rich rather than cutting back funds for the poor?

Vera Boone, Twin Lakes