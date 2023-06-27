The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking volunteers to serve on its Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum/Program, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities committees.

Interested parties should have a background related to the committee on which they wish to serve and a desire to share their professional expertise with the district.

Prospective committee members must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and submit a letter of intent citing qualifications and reasons they wish to serve. Selected members will serve a one-year term and will be required to attend the quarterly meetings, which are slated for 5 p.m. or later on Oct. 10, 2023, Feb. 13, 2024, April 9, 2024, and June 11, 2024.

Interested parties should mail letters of intent to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Schroeder, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than Friday, July 14. They also may be faxed to 262-359-7672, emailed to sschroed@kusd.edu<mailto:sschroed@kusd.edu> <mailto:sbusby@kusd.edu> or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional information, please call 262-359-6320 or visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.kusd.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/8850.pdf__;!!LvYzicI!gQwo9zpolgMic8Xdevb8aSowGUCcqIo3oCR4l5lcx91unR3HUnoC3_nyDBHkkv7N1iGEbGSxB1rFVfaTgA$ to learn more about committee structure and responsibilities.