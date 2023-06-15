A team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps volunteers collaborated with the Pringle Nature Center and the Kenosha County Division of Parks in hopes to increase the engagement of visitors and accessibility for individuals with mobility differences.

The AmeriCorps group has been doing three main things to increase the amenities and accessibility of Bristol Woods County Park: expanding and maintaining the nature playground, removing invasive species and expanding the trails.

Megan Pruitt, team leader for the AmeriCorps group, said in terms of the trails, they used to be six feet wide, but their team is expanding them to ten.

"This makes the trails generally more accessible and it makes it easier for them to maintain the parks because they'll be able to get larger vehicles through it," Pruitt said.

Pruitt said their work will also allow the homeschooled kids who do "science on the trails" in the park to have more space to do their work. She said the bigger path will also allow those with mobility issues and easier time getting around.

"It's a big thing to get kids in nature," Pruitt said.

Pruitt said working alongside the Pringle Nature Center has been "really awesome." She said although this is their team's second project this year, it's really the first time getting outside to get their hand's dirty.

"It's been awesome doing a variety of things," Pruitt said. "We're not just stuck doing one thing all day."

She said it's also been great getting to work close to the community. She said kids will come up to them and ask, 'what are you doing?' And when people on the trails pass by they'll tell them, 'good work.'

Pruitt said her favorite part about working on the Bristol Woods County Park is seeing the difference from when they started to where they are now like the invasive plants that they cut down.

"A lot of native wildflowers have actually sprung up in the area," Pruitt said. "You can just see a tangible impact."

The Aspen 2 will finish their wok in the park June 27. Members of the community can help assist the project June 24, on their last volunteer work day from 9 a.m. to noon.