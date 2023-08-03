In celebration of the non-profit’s two-year anniversary, Amy Wagner and her family will host two Wagner Family Fire Fund fundraisers in August. The first will take place at the Lake Andrea Beer Garden in Pleasant Prairie, 10023 Park Drive, Aug. 6, The second fund raiser will take place at the Stumble Inn in Paris, 1501 200th Ave., on Aug. 26.

The Aug. 6 fundraiser will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and feature K&L Food Truck, and the Aug. 26 fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Both will offer drinks, raffles and music.

“We hope to have 200 or more people,” Wagner said. “I would like to see people rally around our cause ... I would like people to see what we’re about.”

The Wagner Family Fire Fund began after Wagner and her family lost their home on a cold April night in 2020. As they watched their house burn before their eyes, they did not know where to go or what to do.

Since then Wagner has dedicated herself to creating go-bags as part of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, which provides people with resources and directions for what to do when they lose their homes.

The kits include objects such as socks, toiletries, a mental health kit, crayons and coloring books, gift cards for clothing, a two-night hotel stay and two day’s worth of meals to restaurant chains in the area and a booklet to walk people through what’s next. The bags also include information on mental health resources in Kenosha County.

“We try to give people what they would need immediately,” Wagner said.

Originally servicing western Kenosha County, Wagner said the organization continues to spread across Kenosha and surrounding municipalities. The fund also helps people who live in apartments. In May 2023, Wagner said nine were distributed to families in need.

Anyone looking to support the Wagner Family Fire Fund outside of the fundraiser can find information on where to send donations at wagnerfamilyfirefund.org. Wagner said there is a need for gift cards in the amount of $40, without expiration dates, to area restaurants.