The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.