Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.