Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may be late April, but with yet another cold front coming in, snow is expected for Saturday. Get all the details on how long the snow will …
It's looking like another wet day across the area. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding,…
With an area of low pressure working over us, more rain and snow are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. See when showers are expected to …
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…