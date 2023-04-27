Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may be late April, but with yet another cold front coming in, snow is expected for Saturday. Get all the details on how long the snow will …
DES MOINES — Some residents along the swelling Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled Wednesday to sta…
With an area of low pressure working over us, more rain and snow are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. See when showers are expected to …
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
Another chilly day Wednesday but staying dry. Warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, but also increasing rain chances. Find out w…