Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
