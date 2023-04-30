Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
