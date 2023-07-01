The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.