The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
