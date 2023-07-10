The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…