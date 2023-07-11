The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
