The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.