Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.