The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
