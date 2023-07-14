The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
