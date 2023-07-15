Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 66 degrees is toda…