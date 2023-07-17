Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
