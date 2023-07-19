Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
