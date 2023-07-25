The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.